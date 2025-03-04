Adult Swim Honors George Lowe’s Memory With Special Space Ghost Tribute

Play video

George Lowe, the iconic voice behind Space Ghost for an entire generation of fans, has sadly died at the age of 67, and Adult Swim is honoring the actor’s memory with the release of some very rare footage from Space Ghost Coast to Coast‘s 10th Anniversary celebration. Adult Swim might currently be one of the strongest brands within Warner Bros. Discovery, but it’s been a long road getting to that point. The network might have some of the biggest original series in recent memory, but it was a much more humble origin for it all many years ago when it all first began.

Adult Swim would not be the network it is today without Space Ghost Coast to Coast, which was a hilarious spin on Space Ghost and other classic Hanna-Barbera characters. George Lowe provided the voice of the central superhero turned talk TV show host, and firmly cemented his place with many fans of a certain generation. To honor the star’s memory, Adult Swim has shared some rare outtakes footage from Lowe’s special commercial bumps filmed to commemorate the series’ 10th anniversary back in the early 2000s. You can check it out in the video above.

R.I.P. George Lowe (1957-2025)

George Lowe first joined Adult Swim as the voice of Space Ghost for Space Ghost Coast to Coast in 1994, and has become one of the most iconic actors for the network in the decades since. Lowe was memorable in the original series not only for the nonchalant approach to the talk show style for the series, but his robust performance that helped to elevate the character to comedic new levels never thought possible before. Lowe had helped to celebrate its 10th anniversary with Adult Swim for a slate of special bumps, and now fans have gotten to see these in a whole new way to honor his memory.

Lowe’s long time friend and radio host, Marvelous Marvin, confirmed the news on social media and shared the following statement, “I’m beyond devastated. My Zobanian brother and best friend for over 40 years, George Lowe, has passed away after a long illness. A part of me had also died. He was a supremely talented Artist and Voice actor. A true warm-hearted Genius. Funniest man on Earth too. I’ve stolen jokes from him for decades. He stole some of mine. He was also the voice of Space Ghost and so much more. Pweeloto.”