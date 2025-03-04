Space Ghost Voice Actor George Lowe Dies at 67

Adult Swim would not be the juggernaut that it is today on Cartoon Network if not for Space Ghost. While the space-faring superhero was originally introduced as a serious crime fighter thanks to Hanna Barbera, Space Ghost Coast To Coast would re-imagine him as a far goofier, hilarious talk show host. Unfortunately, it is with heavy hearts, that we report that the voice actor who breathed new life into the interstellar cartoon character, George Lowe, has passed at the age of 67. Considering Lowe’s impact on the animation world, this news will see many fans of the actor remembering the breadth of his career.

Lowe was born in 1957, being cast as Space Ghost for Space Ghost Coast to Coast in 1994 and staying in the role for decades. Ever since initially joining Cartoon Network, the actor has been a major fixture in Adult Swim’s line-up, garnering roles in beloved shows such as Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Robot Chicken, Sealab 2021, The Brak Show, Squidbillies, 12 Oz. Mouse, and more. Cartoon Network wasn’t the only platform to highlight George’s work as he also had roles in American Dad, Celebrity Deathmatch, The Grinch, and various other projects. Lowe made a name for himself with Space Ghost and his legacy as a voice actor isn’t soon to be forgotten.

Lowe’s passing was initially announced by writer Will Harris, stating the following on BlueSky, “Just learned from one of his friends that George Lowe, voice of the titular character from Space Ghost: Coast to Coast, has died. R.I.P. George.”

Lowe’s friend and radio host, Marvelous Marvin, posted a tribute to the departed voice actor while stating the following, “I’m beyond devastated. My Zobanian brother and best friend for over 40 years, George Lowe, has passed away after a long illness. A part of me had also died. He was a supremely talented Artist and Voice actor. A true warm-hearted Genius. Funniest man on Earth too. I’ve stolen jokes from him for decades. He stole some of mine. He was also the voice of Space Ghost and so much more. Pweeloto.”

Our thoughts are with George Lowe’s friends and loved ones during this difficult time.