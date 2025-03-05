Ghost In The Shell Director Confirms Sequel Film (And What We Know)

When it comes to anime movies that have changed the game, Ghost In The Shell is routinely brought up in conversation. Released in 1995, the story of Major Kusanagi became such a hit that it has received several projects to both continue her story and create new takes on the cyborg. The film even spawned a live-action Hollywood adaptation starring Scarlet Johansson, though it failed to live up to its source material according to critics and fans. In a recent interview with the original film’s director Mamoru Oshii, not only did the creative mind state that he wants to make a sequel to the story but it might very well already be underway.

In Japan, both the original Ghost in The Shell film and its sequel, Ghost in The Shell 2: Innocence, are returning to theaters to help celebrate the franchise. Appearing for a live event, director Mamoru Oshii stated that not only would he love to create a third film but that he was in fact working on the sequel. After being asked about working on part three, Oshii stated, “I’ve started working on a third movie. There’s only one thing I’ve left undone. If I can do that, I want to do it. “If I say too much, it won’t be what it was meant to be.”

What About Ghost In The Shell’s 2026 Anime?

In the summer of last year, Science SARU confirmed that they were working on a new project for the Ghost in The Shell universe. This upcoming project will be a television series, however, seeing the DanDaDan studio teaming up with Bandai Namco Filmworks and Kodansha to add a new aesthetic to the beloved franchise. At present, Oshii’s involvement in this project has yet to be confirmed though fans can expect it to release next year.

Here’s what the official Ghost In The Shell revealed in May, 2024, “It has been announced that a new TV anime series of “Ghost in the Shell” will be produced. Animation will be handled by Science SARU, which has produced highly acclaimed works both in Japan and overseas, such as the Golden Globe Award-nominated film “Inu-Oh,” the TV anime “Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!“, and the film “The Color of You,” which has been selected for the Feature Film Competition at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival 2024. The series is scheduled to air in 2026.”

Ghost In The Shell Controversy

While I had previously mentioned the maligned live-action adaptation of the franchise, Ghost In The Shell saw controversy when it came to one of its recent anime adaptations. Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045 was an entirely computer-generated affair, leaving many anime fans wondering if it was ultimately the right decision to make. The Netflix series presented some controversial animation choices for fans, so anime enthusiasts are crossing their fingers that the Science SARU production, and this newly hinted at sequel film, will right the ship.

