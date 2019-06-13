Ghost in the Shell SAC 2045 Reveals Release Info

Ghost In The Shell is one of the key anime that put the medium on the map and made it what it is today. When the movie was released in Japan in 1995, and then subsequently in the states in 1996, fans knew that the movie promised to show viewers a new style of animation that was both fluid and beautiful. With each different iteration of the series, the complex character work and impactful visuals reel audiences in so fans will be happy to know that Netflix has released new information about their upcoming Ghost In The Shell SAC_2045 series.

Twitter User PKJD8I8 revealed that the series would be released next year on Netflix, 2020, along with some tidbits regarding the director, character designer, and production house:

“Ghost in the Shell SAC 2045” 3DCG anime staff. It will be distributed worldwide via Netflix in 2020 https://t.co/JUdmYwSuD8

Director: Kenji Kamiyama, Shinji Aramaki

Character Designer: Ilya Kuvshinov

Production: Production I.G × SOLA DIGITAL ARTS pic.twitter.com/hAs4Vhur9T — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd8I8) June 12, 2019

The two directors of the series will be Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki. Kenji had directed the previous Ghost In The Shell Stand Alone Complex series along with the Blood the Last Vampire film. Shinji is no slouch in the directorial chair either, having directed the Appleseed movie, along with Space Pirate Captain Harlock to name a few.

The series itself is also revealed to be created using entirely 3-D Computer Graphics, marking a departure for the series which incorporated both 2-D drawings with CG. What the story will revolve around, outside of following the usual suspect of Major Motoko Kusanagi and her friends is yet to be seen, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted as more details drop.

For those unfamiliar with Ghost in the Shell, the series was created by Masamune Shirow (as Mobile Armored Riot Police in Japan) in 1989. Collected into three volumes by Kodansha, the series has spawned an entire media juggernaut with anime, OVAs, videogames, and even a Hollywood live-action film adaptation in 2017. Set in 2029 Japan, the series follows the Public Security Section 9, a counter-cyberterror organization led by Major Motoko Kusanagi (a woman forced to live with a cybernetic body due to an accident when she was young) as they investigate the crimes committed between machines and humans.

The series first made its major break in 1995 with a film, and then another anime series in Stand Alone Complex that told an alternate story from the film. This is arguably the most popular version of the series, but it’s one of many.