‘Ghost in the Shell’ Voice Actor Tamio Ohki Passes Away

The anime fandom is taking a moment to mourn the loss of a very talented voice actor. According to reports, Tamio Ohki passed away earlier this week in Japan at 89-years-old.

Not long ago, Ohki’s agency Mausu Promotion confirmed the actor had passed away on December 14 (via ANN). Ohki was said to be receiving treatment for an unspecified illness at his time of death.

If you are not familiar with Ohki’s name, you will likely know his voice. The actor was a prolific talent within the voice acting industry, but he was best-known for his work on Ghost in the Shell. Ohki placed Chief Aramaki in both Mamoru Oshii’s Ghost in the Shell and Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence.

Ohki got his start in the entertainment business back in 1968. The actor debuted in Kyojin no Hoshi as he voiced the character Shigeru Suzuhara. Since then, Ohki has gone on to perform in dozens of titles like Daimos, Gunbuster, The Heroic Legend of Arslan, Eureka Seven, Rurouni Kenshin: New Kyoto Arc, Wolf Children, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and Black Bullet. The actor also did live-action dubbing and did the voice of Charles Xavier for Hollywood’s X-Men films. The actor also did the dub for Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars V: The Empire Strikes Back.

Our thoughts are with Ohka and his loved ones at this time.