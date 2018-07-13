‘Gintama 2’ Reveals First Trailer

The live-action sequel to Gintama is rapidly approaching its August 17 release in Japan, so it’s celebrating the occasion with the reveal of the first full trailer for the film teasing all of the new madness, characters, and cool fight scenes fans are hoping to see in the follow-up to the successful first release.

The live-action Gintama sequel, officially titled Gintama 2: The Law is Surely There to be Broken, previously announced that leads Shun Oguri, Masaki Suda, and Kanna Hashimoto are returning for the sequel as characters Gintoki Sakata, Shinpachi Shimura, and Kagura, respectively.

The cast also includes: Masami Nagasawa as Tae Shimura, Yuya Yagira as Toushirou Hijikata, Kankuro Nakamura as Isao Kondou, Ryo Yoshizawa as Sougo Okita.Tsuyoshi Muro as Gengai Hiraga, Midoriko Kimura as Otose, Masaki Okada as Kotaro Katsura, Masataka Kubota as Bansai Kawakami, Haruma Miura as Kamotaro Ito, Shin’ichi Tsutsumi as Katakuriko Matsudaira, Ryo Katsuji as Shige Shige Tokugawa, Natsuna as Ayame Sarutobi, and Jiro Sato in a role different than the first film.

Film distributor Azoland Pictures partnered with Well Go USA and screened the live-action Gintama film in theaters in both the United States and Canada January 19. Well Go USA has also recently released the film on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD in North America on March 6. The Gintama live-action film opened in Japan on July 14 last year and earned about $8.9 million USD in its first four days of release.

The film will also be getting a brand new web mini-series. Just like with the first film, Gintama 2: The Law is Surely There to be Broken‘s mini-series will debut on dTV streaming service in Japan. Starring in the new series is the returning Shun Oguri, Kankuro Nakamura, Yuuya Yagira, and Ryo Yoshizawa. But this time they’ll be joined by Kanna Hashimoto as Kagura. The live-action series will premiere in August, and Yuichi Fukuda is returning to write and direct the series much like how he’s done for the films.

If you want more Gintama, the “Silver Soul” arc is the 64th and final arc of series creator Hideaki Sorachi’s manga is currently being adapted into anime. The longest running arc in the series, “Silver Soul” begins when Utsuro – whose immortality has forced him to find a way to truly die – reveals his final plan: to start a war that’ll encompass the entire universe and lead to the destruction of the Earth. Gintoki then must team with old allies and make friends with older enemies in order to stop the rising army of space aliens – the Amanto – from wreaking havoc.

The series has seen different forms since its initial anime run from 2006 to 2010, with a second series airing from 2011 to 2013 with sporadic hiatuses in-between, a third series running from 2015 to 2016, two feature-length animated films, and even a few OVAs.