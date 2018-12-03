‘Gintama’ Final Manga Arc Announces Release Date

Gintama continues to be one of the anime fandom’s top titles, and it isn’t ready to give up the manga game just yet. After faking fans out with a finale earlier this year, Gintama is ready to go in on its final run for real, and fans just learned when its first chapter will go live.

Recently, Weekly Shonen Jump hit shelves with a brand-new issue, and it was there fans got an update on Gintama. The magazine reiterated the manga will be moving to Jump Giga to complete its run, and it will resume publication this month.

According to the promo, Jump Giga will post a new chapter of Gintama on December 28. The massive update will be 52-pages long and include a color page. Jump Giga will publish three chapters of the manga back to back, and each issue will have Gintama on the cover as such. (via ANN)

So far, there is no word on how long Gintama‘s final run will last with Jump Giga, but it will give fans more time with the series. After all, Weekly Shonen Jump parted ways with the manga earlier this year. The magazine put out its last Gintama chapter on September 15, but the man behind the series revealed he wasn’t quite done with the title.

“For everyone out there who read Gintama for these long 14 years, thank you so much. And I’m so very sorry. So, uh, with this week, Gintama will no longer be running in Jump, but it’s not actually ending at all,” Hideaki Sorachi revealed earlier this fall.

“For just a little bit, we’ll be doing it in a different place. I honestly would’ve preferred to bring you the story all the way to the end of Jump, so I really have to apologize for screwing that whole thing up,” the artist wrote. “This is goodbye to all of those that just skim through Gintama chapters in Jump, but even if I’m gone, I hope you continue to enjoy yourselves reading Jump.”

Hideaki’s Gintama is one of the most popular manga series in Japan with 50 million copies printed since it began in 2004. It has gained fame among fans online with its balance of humor, drama, and action while still jokingly referencing other popular Shonen Jump series like Dragon Ball. Its largely episodic nature has been a hit with fans, especially when it dives into longer story arcs like the final “Silver Soul” arc.