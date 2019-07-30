Gintama’s Final Volume Poster Has Fans Feeling Emotional

After talks about bringing the series to an end, several delays, and the final chapters of the series moving from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump to its own digital media app, Hideaki Sorachi’s Gintama has officially come to an end. It was a tough pill to swallow for many fans of the series as it seemed like the finale was just yet another meta joke that Sorachi had become known for throughout the series’ run.

But the series did indeed come to an end as fans had to emotionally accept that Sorachi officially brought Gintama to a close. Still attempting to get used to the fact that the long running series is indeed over, a new poster for the final volume of the series is breaking hearts all over again.

Adverts for Gintama’s final volume. On the left: “Thank you and farewell. You truly were our completely filthy hero.” On the right (with Sorachi) says “This time it really is the end.” (Gin says on the bottom “Hey! Why am *I* not on the poster for the finale?!”) pic.twitter.com/3uHoU7XEoJ — Sakaki @ Seeking new employment. (@kiirobon) July 29, 2019

As noted by @kiirobon on Twitter, the poster for the final volume has Gintoki’s back to the audience with a message that reads, “Thank you and farewell. You truly were our completely filthy hero.” This is followed with a depiction of Sorachi himself on the other side in which he says, “This time it really is the end.” There’s even a final meta joke to go along with this bittersweet moment as Gintoki yells at Sorachi for not being on the poster properly, “Hey! Why am not on the poster for the finale?!”

After running for such a long time, the fact that the series is over still stings for many fans considering how popular Gintama really was. But it did go out in a pretty memorable way that only a series like this one could as fans didn’t really expect it to end even when it actually did.

Gintama was originally created by Hideaki Sorachi for Weekly Shonen Jump in 2003. The series is set in an Edo period Japan that’s been invaded by aliens known as Amanto. After the shogun surrenders, humans then are forced to live alongside these invaders. The series follows a samurai Gintoki Sakata, who picks up odd jobs with his friends Shinpachi and Kagura to pay the rent for their Yorozuya home base. After ending its run in Weekly Shonen Jump (and had fans thinking the series would end forever), the series continued for a few chapters in Jump GIGA magazine to wrap things up.