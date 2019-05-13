Gintama Shares New Finale Update

In a way only this series can pull off, Hideaki Sorach’s Gintama has been heading to its “final chapter” since last year. The series has been trolling fans over whether or not the series will actually end, even to the point where the series has officially left its print home in Shueisha’s Jump Giga magazine and has branched off to its own digital manga app in Japan. But the series insists that it’s still heading towards its “true and final chapter.”

While fans are afraid to be trolled again, Gintama dropped the first new chapter on its app heading toward its “finale.” This importantly came with an an update urging that yes, the end is coming…probably.

Via @YourAnimeGuy The “real, real, real, serialization towards the final chapter restarts!! On May 13th the serialization begins with the first chapter, and there will be even more announcements on the way!!” pic.twitter.com/k7xLUUEtZD — Sakaki (@kiirobon) May 10, 2019

Thanks to @YourAnimeGuy and @kiirobon on Twitter, a promotional Gintama image boasts that, “real, real, real, serialization towards the final chapter restarts!! On May 13th the serialization begins with the first chapter, and there will be even more announcements on the way!!” This further boosts a tweet from Shonen Jump’s official twitter account that announced that the series is truly “[moving] toward its true and true final chapter…!”

Gintama released its 702nd chapter, and first chapter of its new “The further side of the final chapter (continue)” series, on its official digital app in Japan. It’s titled “Destiny,” and while original reports stated that this chapter will be 100 pages, it now seems likely that fans will see 100 pages in total before it hits its planned finale. There’s still no confirmation that the series will end, and even if there was, fans wouldn’t believe it until the releases stop coming anyway. They’ve been hurt too many times.

Gintama was originally created by Hideaki Sorachi for Weekly Shonen Jump in 2003. The series is set in an Edo period Japan that’s been invaded by aliens known as Amanto. After the shogun surrenders, humans then are forced to live alongside these invaders. The series follows a samurai Gintoki Sakata, who picks up odd jobs with his friends Shinpachi and Kagura to pay the rent for their Yorozuya home base. After ending its run in Weekly Shonen Jump (and had fans thinking the series would end forever), the series will be continuing in Jump GIGA magazine.

