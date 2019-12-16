Gintama Teases Big Movie Update at Jump Festa 2020

Hideaki Sorachi’s Gintama surprisingly came to an end earlier this year, so fans have definitely been feeling a dearth in terms of new adventures from Gintoki and the gang. There was a bit of hope, however, as it was announced that a new anime film was in the works earlier this Summer. But it’s been several months since that initial announcement, and there have been no signs of the film since. Luckily that dry spell is set to end soon as Gintama is teasing a major movie update coming during Jump Festa 2020.

The official Twitter account for the new Gintama movie announced that there will be a special stage presentation during this year’s Jump Festa convention that will reveal new information about the upcoming movie. Not only that Tomokazu Sugita, Rie Kugimiya, and Daisuke Sakaguchi (the voice actors for Gintoki, Kagura, and Shinpachi respectively) will be in attendance.

Both the anime and manga runs for Gintama have come to an end, so this new film will be the first bit of brand new material from the anime for sometime. Shueisha’s Jump Festa conventions often have many huge announcements pertaining to the various series running in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and now Gintama fans will have something extra special to look forward to along with the rest of the show.

Running from December 21-22nd in Japan, Jump Festa 2020 is teasing new announcements from franchises like Dr. Stone, Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma, and most enticingly, Dragon Ball Super. If all goes well, there will be a little something for every action anime fan. But if not, at least it’s been confirmed we’ll be seeing something from Gintama‘s new movie.

Gintama was originally created by Hideaki Sorachi for Weekly Shonen Jump in 2003. The series is set in an Edo period Japan that’s been invaded by aliens known as Amanto. After the shogun surrenders, humans then are forced to live alongside these invaders. The series follows a samurai Gintoki Sakata, who picks up odd jobs with his friends Shinpachi and Kagura to pay the rent for their Yorozuya home base. After ending its run in Weekly Shonen Jump (and had fans thinking the series would end forever), the series continued for a few chapters in Jump GIGA magazine to wrap things up properly. But with the series now over, fans of the franchise have been flooding creator Sorachi with support for what he’s produced over the years.