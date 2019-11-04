GKIDS Films Giveaway Gets You Free Tickets to See Princess Mononoke in Theaters

It has been decades since Princess Mononoke was released, but its gorgeous artwork and theme resonates with fans even today. If you have yet to see this classic Studio Ghibli, then you are in luck! GKIDS Films is giving away two free tickets to the movie, and ComicBook.com has your way to enter!

This month, Princess Mononoke will be brought back to theaters starting on November 17 for a special run. The first date will show the English dub before November 18 screens the sub at select locations. Finally, the film will return to the big screen on November 20 with its dub. The screenings are all part of GKIDS’ Studio Ghibli Fest 2019, and you can find participating theaters near you at the link here.

If you want to win tickets from GKIDS Films, you can enter their contest here or through the embed below. You can also find out more about Princess Mononoke below thanks to its official synopsis:

“From the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of Spirited Away, and Academy Award®-winning director Hayao Miyazaki, comes an epic masterpiece that has dazzled audiences worldwide with its breathtaking imagination, exhilarating battles, and deep humanity.

Inflicted with a deadly curse, the young warrior Ashitaka heads west in search of a cure. There, he stumbles into a bitter conflict between Lady Eboshi, the proud people of Iron Town, and the enigmatic Princess Mononoke, a young girl raised by wolves, who will stop at nothing to prevent the humans from destroying her home and the forest spirits and animal gods who live there. Featuring the voice talents of Gillian Anderson, Billy Crudup, Claire Danes, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Billy Bob Thornton.”

