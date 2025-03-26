Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Readies for Season 2 With Special Dark Power Rangers Recap

Play video

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is gearing up for its Season 2 premiere with the new wave of anime coming for the Spring 2025 anime schedule, and now fans have gotten a cool look at what to expect with a special recap showing off what has happened so far. Negi Haruba’s Go! Go! Loser Ranger! first made its anime debut last year, and immediately made its mark with fans of series like Power Rangers and The Boys for its dark take on the Tokusatsu genre. Now it’s time to see what’s next for it all as a new wave of episodes hits this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is one of the many franchises returning with new episodes beginning next month, so it’s the best time to get ready for what’s next. To get a special refresher on everything that’s happened so far, publisher Shochiku has dropped a special recap promo video showing off the first season of the series. But if you keep watching, there’s also a first look at what’s coming in the second season of the anime as well. Check it out in the video above.

Yostar Pictures

What’s New for Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2?

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 will be officially premiering on April 13th in Japan as part of the new wave of Spring 2025 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm its international release plans as of the time of this publication. It’s going to be streaming exclusively with Disney+ internationally, but will likely be streaming with Hulu in the United States much like the first season did. Keiichi Sato will be once again directing Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 for Yostar Pictures, and other members of the staff will be returning for the new season also.

Keiichiro Ochi will be returning to handle the series’ scripts, Kahoko Koseki will be overseeing the character designs, Kenji Hayama will be serving as animation designer, and Yoshihiro Ike will be composing the music. The main voice cast for the season includes both new and returning actors such as Kosuke Toriumi as Chidori, Hiroshi Shirokuma as Mine Gato, Satoru Ito as Shigenobu Murakami, Koji Yusa as Hwalipon, Hiroshi Kamiya as Yakushi Usukubo, Yuki Kaji as Kyosuke Wakaba, and Masakazu Morita as Masashi Nishiki. It’s also been announced that the new opening theme for the season is titled “Maji de Sekai Kaechau 5-byo Mae” as performed by Orange Range, and the new ending theme is titled “Seigi” as performed by Fukurow note.

Yostar Pictures

What to Watch This Spring 2025 Anime Season

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is only one of the big franchises making its return next month as part of the stacked line up for the Spring 2025 anime schedule. The second season will be picking up right from where things all left off as D will be making his way deeper into the Dragon Keepers’ world. The first season was an intense back and forth as his cover was nearly blown, so it’s likely going to be a much tougher case this time around as he’s going to face even more scrutiny than last time.

There are going to be a lot of major anime releases, both returning and new, that will be vying for your attention over the next few months. If you were even a little interested in that first season of the series, then Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is likely on your radar already. If not, now is the time to check out the first season now streaming with Hulu with both Japanese and English language options available.