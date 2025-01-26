Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 Sets Release Date With New Promo

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is finally coming back for Season 2 later this Spring, and the anime has set a release date for the new episodes with a new look at what’s coming next. Negi Haruba’s Sentai Daishikkaku manga first made its debut with Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine back in 2021, and has since only gotten more successful as fans around the world have been able to check it out for themselves. Releasing in North America under the title of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! made its official TV anime debut last year to great and immediate claim from anime and Tokusatsu fans.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! brings a twisted vision of the Power Rangers and Super Sentai worlds into anime with a dark new take on heroes reminiscent of shows like The Boys, and the first season came to an end last year with the announcement that it would be returning for a second season. The newest update for the now in the works Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 has now revealed that it will be premiering on April 13th in Japan. To celebrate, you can check out the newest poster for Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 below.

What to Know for Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 will be premiering on April 13th in Japan as part of the competitive Spring 2025 anime schedule, and will be streaming with Disney+ exclusively in international territories. Hulu has yet to confirm whether or not it will be offering the new season in the United States like the first season, but that’s where you can catch up with the first season of the series thus far with both Japanese and English dubbed audio versions available to watch. The voice cast and staff will be returning from the first season as well.

This means that Keiichi Sato will be once again directing Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 for Yostar Pictures. Keiichiro Ochi will be returning to handle the series’ scripts, Kahoko Koseki will be overseeing the character designs, Kenji Hayama will be serving as animation designer, and Yoshihiro Ike will be composing the music. But as for the new character making their debut in this newest poster for the upcoming season, there has yet to be any word on new additions to the voice cast as of the time of this publication.

Why You Should Watch Go! Go! Loser Ranger!

As Go! Go! Loser Ranger! prepares to return to screens with Season 2 of the anime later this April, now is the best time to catch up with the first season now streaming with Hulu in the United States. While Power Rangers and Super Sentai fans have gotten to see their Tokusatsu worlds clash with anime in the last few years, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! offers a fun spin on the idea as the heroes are far from the world saving fighters than the public at large believes them to be. And those references to The Boys are all intentional too, if you’re looking to scratch that itch this show is for you.

Director Keiichi Sato revealed in a recent interview that he was indeed inspired by the anti-hero series, “There are many anti-hero works in Japan and overseas, including [the] overseas drama The Boys,” Sato began. “Among them, [Go! Go! Loser Ranger!], in which the main character from the bad side confronts a hero of justice with a hidden dark side, has similarities to The Boys, and the story develops in an unexpected direction, which is similar to foreign dramas. I had a similar image. So, if I were to make an anime about [Go! Go! Loser Ranger!], I wanted the overall tone to be similar to a foreign drama.”