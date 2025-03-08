Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Hypes Season 2 Release With Trailer & Promo

Play video

Yostar Pictures has shared an exciting new trailer promoting the forthcoming second season of its hit anime Go! Go! Loser Ranger! The new footage features new scenes that fans can expect in season two, plus previews of the series’ latest songs. Yostar confirms the new opening theme song will be “It’s Really 5 Seconds Before the World Changes” as performed by Orange Range. Meanwhile, the ending theme is “True Flase” by Fukurow note. Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on April 13th. The new themes are fast-paced, catchy tunes that sell the show’s offbeat tone and action. The previous season’s opening and ending themes were “Next Time Preview” by Tatsuya Kitani and “Don’t Need the Right Answer” by Nanawo Akari respectively.

The 12-episode first season was one of the many anime shows licensed by Disney+ and was available on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the rest of the world. The series made the rounds for its cynical take on the classic Super Sentai and Power Rangers formula. The manga has become widely successful, selling over 20 million copies worldwide. The anime adaptation was one of the most popular titles in 2024, highlighting the demand for Super Sentai-based animation.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Is the Ideal Show for Power Rangers Fans

The official English-translated title, Go! Go! Loser Ranger is a direct reference to the iconic “Go! Go! Power Rangers!” However, fans have also translated the series’ title as being Ranger Reject. Both titles reflect the story’s more underdog narrative, with the main character being a rejected villain foot soldier who infiltrated the Sentai squadron to initiate his revenge. Power Rangers, and its Japanese counterpart Super Sentai, are known for their campy tone and idealistic storytelling. Heroes always prevail no matter how evil their enemies are.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! flips that narrative on its head by focusing on the average grunt who actively wants to usurp the main heroes. The series is purposely dark, violent, and comical towards classic Sentai tropes. While the main protagonist doesn’t have the most amiable motivations, the primary Super Sentai team is filled with corrupt individuals who use their powers to harm their minions. The first season ended with the lead character and his allies successfully neutralizing one of the five Dragon Keepers. The protagonist is then promoted to a full-fledged ranger, pushing him closer to his goal of eliminating the organization.

Power Rangers Anime Has Become More Popular

Super Sentai is so ingrained in Japanese pop culture that aspects of it can be found in many anime, including Dragon Ball Z and Future Diary. The last few years have seen the rise of high-profile releases of several new Super Sentai-inspired manga and anime series that invert classic cliches. Love After World Domination is a romance series about a Red Ranger falling in love with the lead villainess. Contranstly, The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World is an isekai starring the Red Ranger trapped in a fantasy world. Similar to Go! Go! Loser Ranger, The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World makes fun of the common tropes associated with the genre to hilarious effects.

