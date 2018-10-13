Watch ‘Goblin Slayer’s Opening, Ending Themes Here

Goblin Slayer has only recently premiered, and it has already made a huge mark on the Fall season by setting itself up as one of the darkest anime of the season, and maybe of the year overall if the tone of its premiere continues.

But what kind of opening and ending theme does it have? The opening theme, “Rightfully” is performed by Mili and can be seen in the video above. The ending theme, performed by Soraru, can be seen in the video below thanks to Moetron News.

The series premiered to some pretty mixed reactions as it sets up the stakes of its world in a violent and almost deviant fashion. There’s an ample amount of brutality in the first episode that is not for the faint of heart, and the bleak and almost hopeless tone of that first episode can be felt through the opening and ending themes.

Though the opening theme teases more of the characters that appear, it doesn’t mean that the series is going to let up on its high degree of violence. There was some notable censorship in the first episode, yet it still managed to deliver on what it set out to do. It remains to be seen what the rest of the series will bring, however.

Goblin Slayer was first created by Kumo Kagyu with illustrations provided by Noboru Kannatsuki back in 2016. The light novel series tells the story of Priestess as the naive girl goes adventuring with a party in their fantastical world. However, things go south when the group is ambushed by Goblins. With her party slaughtered, Priestess is saved by a hero known as Goblin Slayer whose goal in life is to eradicate the goblin race with extreme prejudice.

Produced by WHITE FOX, the anime is directed by Takaharu Ozaki (Girls’ Last Tour). Hideyuki Kurata (Made in Abyss, Read or Die) will handle the series composition and is writing the scripts with Yousuke Koroda (My Hero Academia). Takashi Nagayoshi (Girls’ Last Tour) is designing the series’ characters, and Mili is composing the opening theme.

The series features a voice cast including Yuichiro Umehara as the titular Goblin Slayer, Yui Ogura as Priestess, Nao Tōyama as High Elf Archer, Yuka Iguchi as Cow Girl, Maaya Uchida as Guild Girl, Yūichi Nakamura as Dwarf Shaman, Tomokazu Sugita as Lizard Priest, Yōko Hikasa as Witch, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Spearman.