‘Goblin Slayer’ Comes to Life With Bloody Cosplay

Goblin Slayer was one of the most talked about anime releases of 2018. After its explosive, but controversial start, the anime went on to major success with fans and became one of the most popular series of that season. Fans were drawn to the intensity of its central character, and reveled in the gory brutality of its titular character.

Goblin Slayer’s overall look could be tough to reproduce, but some artists have managed to bring the series to life through bloody good cosplay featuring both Goblin Slayer and Priestess. You can check it out below.

As caught by @DJTAAAAM on Twitter during the recent Emerald City Comic Con, cosplay artists @JechtsCos (who you can find here) and @Celestial_Craft (who you can find here) brought the Goblin Slayer anime to life with their Goblin Slayer and Priestess cosplay respectively. The Goblin Slayer and Priestess duo was the focal point of the series, and these two capture that vibe perfectly.

@JechtsCos’ Goblin Slayer look gets an appropriate added touch of blood and it help sells the intensity of his character. The two go the extra mile by re-creating one of the series’ goblins as well for the two of them to slay. This work is strong, and definitely makes the wait for the series’ inevitable anime return even tougher to wait for.

Goblin Slayer was first created by Kumo Kagyu with illustrations provided by Noboru Kannatsuki back in 2016. The light novel series tells the story of Priestess as the naive girl goes adventuring with a party in their fantastical world. However, things go south when the group is ambushed by Goblins. With her party slaughtered, Priestess is saved by a hero known as Goblin Slayer whose goal in life is to eradicate the goblin race with extreme prejudice.

Produced by WHITE FOX, the anime is directed by Takaharu Ozaki (Girls’ Last Tour). Hideyuki Kurata (Made in Abyss, Read or Die) handled the series composition and wrote the scripts with Yousuke Koroda (My Hero Academia). Takashi Nagayoshi (Girls’ Last Tour) designed the series’ characters, and Mili composed the opening theme.

