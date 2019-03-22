New ‘Goblin Slayer’ Special Coming to Theaters

Goblin Slayer cemented itself as one of the most controversial anime series of 2018, and that boon helped its popularity and eventually cemented the series as one of the most watched anime of the Fall 2018 season. The end of the series teased that more from the Goblin Slayer will be coming soon, and fans in Japan will get to see this return for themselves sooner than expected.

According to a report from Moetron News, Goblin Slayer will be returning with a special episode, titled Goblin’s Crown, coming to Japanese theaters. Unfortunately there is no further detail for the new special, but you can check out a teaser visual for the project below.

A new “Goblin Slayer” episode, titled Goblin’s Crown, will be screened in Japanese theaters https://t.co/lLI0iXB44V pic.twitter.com/A4inhCxXUe — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) March 21, 2019

Given the Goblin’s Crown title and the new Winter looks for Goblin Slayer‘s party, fans are suspecting the new special will be adapting Volume 5 of the original light novel series. This volume takes the party on a dangerous into a goblin fortress during the Winter, and sees them take on one of the strongest and smartest goblin enemies in the series yet. Yen Press has licensed the volume for an English language release, and describes the plot as such:

“A young noblewoman has disappeared while out on a goblin hunting quest. When Goblin Slayer and his party set out to find her, they are stunned to discover a horde of goblins have built their nest within an ancient dwarven fortress…and these ones even appear to be followers of some primitive, sadistic cult! But what troubles Goblin Slayer most of all is their leader, who is stronger and more intelligent than any goblin he’s faced before…”

This may or not be the big return the anime was teasing, but is a special new episode enough of a return? Or were you hoping for a new season? Let us know in the comments or talk to me on Twitter @Valdezology!

Goblin Slayer was first created by Kumo Kagyu with illustrations provided by Noboru Kannatsuki back in 2016. The light novel series tells the story of Priestess as the naive girl goes adventuring with a party in their fantastical world. However, things go south when the group is ambushed by Goblins. With her party slaughtered, Priestess is saved by a hero known as Goblin Slayer whose goal in life is to eradicate the goblin race with extreme prejudice.

Produced by WHITE FOX, the anime is directed by Takaharu Ozaki (Girls’ Last Tour). Hideyuki Kurata (Made in Abyss, Read or Die) will handle the series composition and is writing the scripts with Yousuke Koroda (My Hero Academia). Takashi Nagayoshi (Girls’ Last Tour) is designing the series’ characters, and Mili is composing the opening theme.

