Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown Shares New Poster, Cast Addition

Goblin Slayer had quite a controversial opening last year, but even with that rocky start (or maybe even boosted by it), the series became one of the most talked about anime of 2018 overall. When the first season wrapped, there was a tease that Goblin Slayer would return to anime in some form and now that return is starting to come together! A new anime special is gearing up for a theatrical debut on February 1st in Japan, and now fans have gotten another look at how Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown is shaping up!

The first full poster for the new anime special features not only a further confirmation of the icy setting, but has given fans a better look at two new additions: Noble Fencer and the ominous new goblin foe. Noble Fencer has been confirmed to be voiced by Sumire Uesaka (Overlord‘s Shalltear Bloodfallen) as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown is expected to adapt the story found in Volume 5 of the original light novels, and will feature a returning staff and voice cast. While it’s not a complete confirmation of what’s to come in the new anime special, there is an idea of just how things will turn out. Yen Press has licensed the volumes for an English language release, too.

They describe Volume 5 as such, “A young noblewoman has disappeared while out on a goblin hunting quest. When Goblin Slayer and his party set out to find her, they are stunned to discover a horde of goblins have built their nest within an ancient dwarven fortress…and these ones even appear to be followers of some primitive, sadistic cult! But what troubles Goblin Slayer most of all is their leader, who is stronger and more intelligent than any goblin he’s faced before…”

There’s also no word on whether or not this is really the return the series was referring to, but a second season would most likely be a welcome announcement considering how popular the first one was. Goblin Slayer was first created by Kumo Kagyu with illustrations provided by Noboru Kannatsuki back in 2016. The light novel series tells the story of Priestess as the naive girl goes adventuring with a party in their fantastical world. However, things go south when the group is ambushed by Goblins. With her party slaughtered, Priestess is saved by a hero known as Goblin Slayer whose goal in life is to eradicate the goblin race with extreme prejudice.