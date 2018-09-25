‘Goblin Slayer’ Shares Intense New Promo

The Fall 2018 anime season is packed with both huge returns of major fan-favorite series, but also the debut of cult hits and light novel favorites. The most divisive of which is definitely Kumo Kagyu and Noboru Kannatsuki’s Goblin Slayer.

Goblin Slayer‘s anime is going to provide some of the most intense moments of the Fall 2018 season, and this is show-off in a brief, brutal new promo for the series’ upcoming premiere on October 6.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Produced by WHITE FOX, the anime based on Kumo Kagyu and illustrator Noboru Kannatsuki’s Goblin Slayer light novel series will be directed by Takaharu Ozaki (Girls’ Last Tour). Hideyuki Kurata (Made in Abyss, Read or Die) will handle the series composition and is writing the scripts with Yousuke Koroda (My Hero Academia). Takashi Nagayoshi (Girls’ Last Tour) is designing the series’ characters, and Mili is composing the opening theme.

The series features a voice cast returning from the series’ drama CDs and includes Yuichiro Umehara as the titular Goblin Slayer, Yui Ogura as Priestess, Nao Tōyama as High Elf Archer, Yuka Iguchi as Cow Girl, Maaya Uchida as Guild Girl, Yūichi Nakamura as Dwarf Shaman, Tomokazu Sugita as Lizard Priest, Yōko Hikasa as Witch, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Spearman.

Goblin Slayer was first created by Kumo Kagyu with illustrations provided by Noboru Kannatsuki back in 2016. The light novel series tells the story of Priestess as the naive girl goes adventuring with a party in their fantastical world. However, things go south when the group is ambushed by Goblins. With her party slaughtered, Priestess is saved by a hero known as Goblin Slayer whose goal in life is to eradicate the scummy goblin race with extreme prejudice.

The series has gotten a divisive reputation among fans for its depictions of graphic violence as some fans do not appreciate its use of sexual or other graphic violence for narrative purposes, but others became fans of the series for these same depictions. For some the violence is less obtrusive, thus becoming a more tongue-in-cheek exploitation narrative. But for fans worried the anime series would not carry over its darker content, White Fox is a studio that’s handle darker content successfully with Akame Ga Kill, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World – , and Steins;Gate being recent examples.