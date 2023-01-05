Goblin Slayer Season 2 Promo Confirms 2023 Launch: Watch

It looks like the new year is already bringing gifts down on anime fans. At just a few days in, 2023 has been busy, and its latest news from Japan has anime fans buzzing. After all, a new teaser trailer for Goblin Slayer just dropped, and it confirms season two will be released this year.

As you can see above, the trailer is short and sweet but gets the point across. Goblin Slayer will be returning shortly under Liden Films. This studio marks a shift as White Fox has handled the anime up until now, but looking at this trailer, it seems Liden Films has a handle on what makes this dark fantasy a hit.

Of course, the trailer also confirms the anime will return sometime this year. No formal release window has been set, but we know Liden Films is eyeing 2023. This would bring the anime back to the screen at least three years after its last release. Goblin Slayer first shared its anime in 2018 with season one, but its first film followed in February 2020. So if you need to catch up on the anime, you better get binging!

If you are not familiar with Goblin Slayer, the dark series debuted as a light novel under Kumo Kaguya and Noboru Kannatsuki. A manga was made before Goblin Slayer shifted to anime two years after its debut. For more information on the fantasy series, you can read Goblin Slayer's official synopsis below:

"A young priestess has formed her first adventuring party, but almost immediately they find themselves in distress. It's the Goblin Slayer who comes to their rescue--a man who's dedicated his life to the extermination of all goblins, by any means necessary. And when rumors of his feats begin to circulate, there's no telling who might come calling next..."

