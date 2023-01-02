Goblin Slayer Season 2 Is Gearing Up For a Big Update

It has been a hot minute since Goblin Slayer checked in on fans, but the anime will not be off the scene much longer. If you did not know, the series announced its second season some time ago, and White Fox has kept its head down on the dark fantasy. Now, a new report suggests an update is on the way, so Goblin Slayer fans better get ready!

According to a teaser from Goblin Slayer, season two is slated to drop an update on fans shortly. January 5th will mark the mystery announcement, but of course, fans have their own theories about the news. Currently, most of the speculation has to do with season two's release window. After all, fans have not been told when the season may drop, and it was announced some time ago.

For those who are not caught up with Goblin Slayer, well – you better get binging before the anime goes any further. White Fox brought the anime to life in October 2018, and Goblin Slayer followed season one with a film in early 2020. Not long after, news of season two was shared, but White Fox has kept details about the comeback under wraps for a while.

READ MORE: Goblin Slayer Creator Announces New Manga | Goblin Slayer and Overlord Creators to Team Up on New Series

If you want to know more about Goblin Slayer, you can find the anime streaming on Crunchyroll. Yen Press handles the manga's release stateside. And for more details on the bleak fantasy, you can read its official synopsis here: "A young priestess has formed her first adventuring party, but almost immediately they find themselves in distress. It's the Goblin Slayer who comes to their rescue--a man who's dedicated his life to the extermination of all goblins, by any means necessary. And when rumors of his feats begin to circulate, there's no telling who might come calling next..."

Are you excited for Goblin Slayer to drop its second season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.