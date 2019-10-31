Japanese Artist Murakami Debuts Gorgeous Godzilla Artwork

Godzilla has been the King of the Monsters for years, and the monster is getting the credit he deserves nowadays. In honor of the franchise’s 65th year, Godzilla has been making the rounds in 2019 with a new film and comic series. Now, it seems a famous artist is offering up their homage to Godzilla, and it will be a treat for artists everywhere to see.

Over on Instagram, fans were stunned with Takashi Murakami shared a photo of their latest work. The heralded Japanese painter announced he’s done a large painting of Godzilla that breathes dozens of fiery colors.

“[Godzilla] will have a booth at Complex Con next week,” the artist shared. “I had been make new painting for that! Let’s see at the sight!”

As you can see above, the gorgeous painting features an old-school take on Godzilla. The monster’s body looks classic here given its streamlined body and massive feet. As for its irradiated energy, Godzilla is giving off an aura filled with glowing colors. Shades of pink and green and blue are used which make Godzilla as vibrant as ever. And in true Murakami style, the artist managed to blend his signature detailed style with some truly gorgeous colors.

For those wanting to see this Godzilla artwork, it will make its debut in Long Beach between November 2 and 3 at Complex Con. Toho Studios, the company who created Godzilla, will be present at the event and sell merchandise inspired by Godzilla‘s massive anniversary.

Fans can currently see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD and 4K Ultra HD, and directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.