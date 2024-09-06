Godzilla: Academy Museum Announces 70th Anniversary Movie Marathon

This year, Godzilla is turning seventy as the first movie featuring the giant kaiju arrived in theaters in 1954. Most recently, the king of the monsters had another major event in that Godzilla Minus One became the first film featuring the lizard king to score an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. To help ring in the seventieth birthday of Godzilla, Los Angeles' Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is holding its own movie marathon to let kaiju fans once again experience some of the giant beast's biggest adventures on the silver screen.

The Godzilla movie marathon will take place at the Academy Museum on November 3rd this fall. Here's how the locale describes the event, "Join us as we celebrate the anniversary of the first Gojira film, which was released in theaters in Japan on November 3, 1954, referred to as Godzilla's birthday. The Academy Museum presents its first-ever all-day marathon, a kaiju in the lobby, and a workshop!" On top of playing several of Godzilla's biggest films, the museum also plans on having a special guest, "Meet Godzilla suit fabricator Krystopher Baioa in his fusion Godzilla suit. Baioa's suit is inspired by iterations of the King of the Monsters mixed together. Join him for a special photo opportunity."

Godzilla's Movie Marathon

The Godzilla movie marathon is set to start with the original Gojira in 35mm, kicking off the film series with the entry that started it all. Following the first film, Destroy All Monsters is next which features a monster brawl that hasn't been easily replicated in the Toho universe. Next up is Godzilla Vs. The Smog Monster, pitting Godzilla against the toxic terror known as Hedorah. Following this older film, the Academy will take fans closer to the present with Shin Godzilla, the movie brought to life by legendary creator Hideaki Anno. Finally, Godzilla Minus One will end the marathon.

Godzilla might not have a Minus One sequel confirmed but that doesn't mean the lizard king doesn't have a bright future. Following the success of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Legendary has confirmed that a third crossover film is in the works. On the television front, Apple TV+ is working on the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and also has confirmed spin-offs are in the works.

