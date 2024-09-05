Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Spin-Off Series Gets Exciting Update

The MonsterVerse is riding high not just thanks to the success of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire but also thanks to Apple TV+'s kaiju-packed series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Not only was the streaming show confirmed for a second season, Apple went one step further to confirm the television series would receive spin-offs in the future. While few details have emerged regarding what the upcoming spin-off series will focus on, Apple has confirmed that a major player in bringing Monarch to life will lend his talents to creating the new show.

Chris Black, who helped to create the story of Monarch that was told over decades, has signed a "two-year deal" with Legendary Television. Not only will Black be the showrunner for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' second season but he will write the pilot for the upcoming spin-off series. Monarch's second season is currently in production, and considering the cliffhanger ending of season one, kaiju fans are counting down the days until the Legacy of Monsters' return.

Monarch: Which Kaiju Might Be Coming?

Previously, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Monarch producer and writer Chris Black regarding which kaiju he'd love to bring into the Apple TV+ universe, "Listen, Toho has a strong bench. I personally love Hedorah the Smog Monster. Toho have been incredible collaborators and I think any of their creations would be available to us if we wanted to bring them into our world." While this doesn't necessarily mean that we will see Hedorah making an appearance in the upcoming spin-off, it means that the smog monster might have a good chance of appearing.

If you haven't had the chance to catch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the first season is available to stream on Apple TV+ in its entirety. Here's how the streaming service describes the Godzilla-centric television series, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."

