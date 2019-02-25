‘Godzilla: Aftershock’ Promo Reveals Closer Look at New Canon Monster

Godzilla: King of the Monsters may be preparing to stomp its way into theaters in just a few months, but the Monsterverse will also be making its way into graphic novels with the special Godzilla: Aftershock companion setting up the events of the sequel.

Godzilla: Aftershock is promoting its upcoming release in new trade catalogs, and thanks to one eagled-eyed fan now we have a closer look at the new Titan being introduced into the Monsterverse.

Coming to retail this Spring, Godzilla: Aftershock will help set up some of the events of Godzilla: King of the Monsters. But the biggest contribution will be the inclusion of a brand new MUTO (Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organism) which can be seen in this new advertisement spotted by @king_goji on Twitter. Much like the MUTOs in the first film, this new Titan is insect like but seems to be much larger than Godzilla itself.

Legendary Comics’ new graphic novel will dive into more of Monarch Sciences’ schemes, and is officially part of the Monsterverse canon. The concrete release date of the graphic novel has yet to be revealed, but Godzilla: Aftershock’s official synopsis reads as such:

“The brilliant and driven Monarch operative Dr. Emma Russell races to stop the threat as clues emerge to reveal a terrible secret—a tragedy, of apocalyptic proportions from the distant past that changed the course of human history, is returning to threaten it once more. A shadowy figure stalks Emma’s every move as she travels the globe to uncover secrets, while Godzilla clashes in an ancient rivalry as old as the earth itself. The fate of the world lies in the balance in an epic confrontation that no Godzilla fan will want to miss.”

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31 with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

