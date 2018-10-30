‘Godzilla: Aftershock’ Trailer Released

Godzilla is ready for its close-up, and Legendary is not about to deny the icon the request. In a matter of months, the beloved kaiju will make a return to theaters with Godzilla: King of the Monsters, but it will get an official prequel before the sequel strikes out. Now, a first-look at the project is here, and fans are ready to see what the story has to offer.

Over on Twitter, a trailer for Godzilla: Aftershock has gone live following its debut at Los Angeles Comic Convention. The reel confirms the title will be the official companion to Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and it will set up the explosive sequel before it hits theaters.

Plus, the trailer features a few snippets of Godzilla and his iconic roar. How could fans not get hyped up over that sound bite?

As you can see above, the trailer gives a quick look into all things Godzilla, and it hits off with a big reveal. The reel starts with glowing lettering on the screen, and fans will recall it as the logo for Monarch. The trailer moves forward with a series of still images which show Godzilla drawn in an ancient style, and one gives a very brief look at a brand-new MUTO (Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organism) slated to appear in the graphic novel.

The fast-paced trailer also shows other pre-historic monsters as they wage war, and human leads are shown as well. A few scientists from Monarch can be seen flashing upon the screen, teasing fans about the mysterious organization and its growing presence with Legendary’s MonsterVerse

If you are wanting to check out this companion, you’ll need to wait a couple months longer to see what it is all about. Godzilla: Aftershock is slated for a Spring 2019 release before Legendary puts out its next kaiju flick that May.

If you need a full breakdown Godzilla’s next film, you can check out the newly released synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters here: “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Godzilla: King of Monsters will be in theaters on May 31, 2019 while Godzilla vs. Kong hits theaters on May 20, 2020.