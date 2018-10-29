‘Godzilla: Aftershock’ Reveals First-Look At New Canon Monster

Godzilla may be called the King of the Monsters, but he has had his challengers over the years. From Rodan to King Ghidorah, the kaiju has faced some serious threats, and it seems a new one is about to step to the plate.

So, if you want a first-look at Godzilla‘s new monster, then brace yourself. Fans got a peek at the creature this weekend, and it has prompted all sorts of buzz online.

Over on Twitter, the first-look went live when Godzilla: Aftershock had a trailer go live. The upcoming graphic novel will be the official prequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and its teaser revealed a new MUTO (Massive Unidentifiable Terrestrial Organism) joining Legendary’s MonsterVerse.

As you can see above, the new monster is seen fighting with Godzilla in an ornate ancient pictogram. To the left, fans can see Godzilla as he takes a hard knock to the chest. However, the figure on the right is the one fans have yet to see before.

While the trailer shows a few more creatures in a montage, this never-before-seen MUTO seems be the clip’s focus. It appears to have multiple legs unlike Godzilla, and its long body ends in a pointed jaw or nib. Clearly, the unnamed MUTO has got teeth to it, and the pictograph indicates it has colored armoring around its torso.

GODZILLA: AFTERSHOCK—a new companion graphic novel to the upcoming film Godzilla: King of the Monsters—set to hit online and retail stores in Spring 2019.Legendary Comics’ MonsterVerse here are some pictures of the panel#godzilla #tokusatsu #LaComicCon#GodzillaAftershock pic.twitter.com/lDHEdsUwt3 — KRiderGeekNationNews (@kridergeekNews) October 28, 2018

While fans aren’t sure what this creature will be, they have started to speculate whether this creature may be an ancestor to the MUTO seen in 2014’s Godzilla. It has plating that looks similar to the one Godzilla’s MUTO foes bore, and its pointed mandible should also look familiar. So, if this research works out, Godzilla: Aftershock may give some much-needed answers about the mysterious MUTOs who gave the King of the Monsters trouble a couple years back.

If you need a full breakdown Godzilla’s next film, you can check out the newly released synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters here: “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Godzilla: King of Monsters will be in theaters on May 31, 2019 while Godzilla vs. Kong hits theaters on May 20, 2020.