‘Godzilla’ Anime Sequel Reveals New Poster

Are you ready to see what Godzilla has to offer anime fans? Earlier this year, fans around the world got the chance to experience Godzilla’s first solo anime outing, and Japan is preparing the kaiju for its second. This summer, the King of the Monsters will send off his anime sequel, and a new poster for the feature has just been released.

Taking to Twitter, the official page for Godzilla: The City Mechanized for the Final Battle shared its latest poster. The movie may have a long name, but its latest key visual gets right to the point. The ominous poster shows off its trilogy’s main characters, and Godzilla is hard to miss.

Oh, and Mecha Godzilla. You cannot forget that kaiju either.

“The mystery becomes deeper with this visual,” the above tweet reads. “Also, the last hope of mankind, Mecha Godzilla, is created by new techniques unique to anime movies Please look forward it!”

This is not the first look fans have been given of Mecha Godzilla, but it is the most foreboding. The massive beast can be seen standing behind Godzilla as the primordial monster roars. It seems Mecha Godzilla also has some good height clearance over his predecessor, so fans are eager to see the two beasts fight. Netflix’s first Godzilla anime skimped out on monstrous action sequences, so an all-out fight between Mecha Godzilla and Godzilla would surely endear fans.

The sequel will be directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita. Polygon Pictures is overseeing the 3D anime feature like it did the first. Gen Urobuchi penned its screenplay and story concept. Other vetted industry talents like Hiroyuki Morita, Yuki Moriyama, Yukihiro Shibutani, and more are also credited as the film’s crew.

If you are not familiar with Mecha Godzilla, then you should know the character isn’t a new one. The futuristic beast dates back to Godzilla vs Mecha Godzilla from 1974. The character has since appeared in several other films with its last outing having taken place in 2003.

