Godzilla Gets Jolly at a Holiday Lights Festival in Japan

The holiday season is in full swing, and that means people around the globe are enjoying the lights that come with the winter months. As December nears its close, holiday lights are easy to find both in the States as well as Japan. And thanks to one installation, Christmas is going full kaiju in 2020 with some help from Godzilla himself.

As reported by Sora News 24, Japan has brought Godzilla some holiday spirit. The Kurihama Flower Parker in Yokosuka decided it was time to liven up the monster for Christmas, and it is doing so with its Winter Illumination festival.

Because nothing says Christmas like...an illuminated Godzilla! https://t.co/jazOS9bCGE — SoraNews24 (@RocketNews24En) December 14, 2020

The event is currently underway in Japan despite the pandemic, and it has Godzilla presiding over its festivities. A massive statue of the kaiju can be found in the park at night, and the garden even lights up Godzilla as part of the holiday event.

At nine-meters tall, the Godzilla statue is certainly foreboding, but it is scoping out the park for a good reason. This installation doubles as a huge slide that park attendees can travel down. His placement at the flower garden also reminds fans that in the movies, Yokosuka is the first place Godzilla steps foot upon in Japan. After the beast emerges from the sea, Godzilla enters Japan through Yokosuka, and he traveled all the way to Tokyo from there. So as it would seem, Godzilla made sure to return home this holiday season to check on everyone who welcomed him decades ago!

