‘Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle’ is Now Streaming on Netflix

Godzilla’s first big anime outing was received quite well when it premiered on Netflix, and now the big anime sequel will be joining those ranks as well as Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle is now officially available for streaming on Netflix.

Fans should hope the film goes on to as much success as the first film, as this will bring a new spin on the trilogy with Mechagodzilla playing a role in this film. Though there has been some negative reaction from the film’s release, it’s still a crucial part of the trilogy.

The ambition for the third film is even higher as the final film in the trilogy, Godzilla: Stareater, plans to follow up the famous kaiju foes seen in the first two films with one Godzilla baddie that might even be larger in scale and popularity with King Ghidorah.

It’s definitely going to throw a wrench into the battle for this post-apocalyptic Earth seen in the anime films so far. The first in Toho and Netflix‘s new animated trilogy, Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, was released in Japan on November 2017 (and on Netflix domestically in 2018). It is directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita, with Toho Animation and Polygon Pictures handling production duties. It also features a strong voice cast for the Japanese version which includes Yuuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Hanazawa, and Tomokazu Sugita.

The anime film brings a whole new anime spin on the monster, named “Godzilla Earth,” and seeing him brought to life in a different level of CG than the films in the West is captivating.

The sequel, Godzilla Kessen Kido Zoshoku Toshi (which translates as Godzilla: Battle Mobile Breeding City, and now City on the Edge of Battle in the United States) features a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who has been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years. It also features an appearance of Mecha Godzilla, so not only will fans be treated to an animated version of Godzilla but one of the coolest rival Kaiju, Mecha Godzilla.

Toho and Netflix‘s animated Godzilla film trilogy will definitely be a project standing out among the rest of the storied franchise. For those waiting on more Godzilla, the Western version of Godzillawill be soon be premiering its sequel Godzilla: King of Monsters in March 2019, and Toho’s own Shin Godzilla is currently available on Blu-ray and DVD courtesy of Funimation.