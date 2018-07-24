Fans React to ‘Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle’s U.S. Debut

Godzilla made its anime debut earlier this year, and now it’s continuing on that hot streak with the sequel Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle now available for streaming on Netflix.

If you have yet to see it yourself, City on the Edge of Battle features a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who has been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years. It also features an appearance of Mecha Godzilla, so not only will fans be treated to an animated version of Godzilla but one of the coolest rival Kaiju, Mecha Godzilla.

How are fans reacting to the film? There are some dissenting opinions out there as the anime version of the famous Kaiju has been a bit divisive so far, but the majority of fans really enjoyed the experience and are ready for the third part of the trilogy.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle on Netflix, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Better Than the First

City on the Edge of Battle was way more engaging than the first entry and if you’re dissatisfied because you just wanted Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla 4 then you totally missed the point — Andrew Westlake (@westlame) July 19, 2018

Uh Oh, Not All Fans Agree…

Well guys early this morning I saw Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle on Netflix, & while it had some fun & interesting bits here & there, it had a Shit-Ton of problems. It pains me to say it, but of all the Godzilla movies we’ve had in the past few years this one is the Worst — ゴジラ115 (@Kaiju115) July 19, 2018

But Some Can’t Wait for Part 3!

Just finished watching Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle. I highly recommend it if you are a fan of kaiju and anime. Like a lot. Can’t wait for 3 pic.twitter.com/VMWz8LstPh — Specter (@SpecterXV) July 19, 2018

Eight Thumbs Up

Yes yes yes. Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle was very good. Eight thumbs up. That was also a hell of a tease at the end of the credits. Better than the one in the last movie. — Tom Garbutt (@Garbsy) July 18, 2018

Totally Worth the Wait

I just finished Godzilla 2 City on the Edge of Battle on @netflix and it was totally worth the wait! You’ll actually care about the human characters and Haruo has a great arc. Definately watch Part 1 first or you’ll be lost. Can’t wait for Part 3 🙂 — Anthony Wheeler (@Anthony_W82) July 24, 2018

Something More Terrifying is Coming…

I finished watching Godzilla 2 City on the Edge of Battle. Its a rather interesting movie continuing where the last netflix godzilla left off. Sets up for a 3rd and we find out what monster destroyed one of the other alien race’s planet. Something more terrifying then godzilla. — Werewolfwarrior (@ErikkuKun) July 24, 2018

Pretty Dope in General

The sound design in Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle is fucking rad. Also: pretty dope film in general and can’t wait for the finale. — Chris Walden (@EuricaeriS) July 23, 2018

Check it Out Yourself!

Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle is so damn good! If you’re a fan of anime and Godzilla you will enjoy pic.twitter.com/86ZrxAOUqg — Chrollo Lucilfer ?? (@MiloticSama) July 23, 2018

The first of the new trilogy, Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, was released in Japan on November 2017 (and on Netflix domestically in 2018). It is directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita, with Toho Animation and Polygon Pictures handling production duties. It also features a strong voice cast for the Japanese version which includes Yuuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Hanazawa, and Tomokazu Sugita.

The western version of the behemoth is coming soon as Godzilla: King of the Monsters is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019, and the synopsis for the film reads as such:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”