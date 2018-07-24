Anime

Fans React to ‘Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle’s U.S. Debut

Godzilla made its anime debut earlier this year, and now it’s continuing on that hot streak with the sequel Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle now available for streaming on Netflix.

If you have yet to see it yourself, City on the Edge of Battle features a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who has been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years. It also features an appearance of Mecha Godzilla, so not only will fans be treated to an animated version of Godzilla but one of the coolest rival Kaiju, Mecha Godzilla.

How are fans reacting to the film? There are some dissenting opinions out there as the anime version of the famous Kaiju has been a bit divisive so far, but the majority of fans really enjoyed the experience and are ready for the third part of the trilogy.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle on Netflix, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

The first of the new trilogy, Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, was released in Japan on November 2017 (and on Netflix domestically in 2018). It is directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita, with Toho Animation and Polygon Pictures handling production duties. It also features a strong voice cast for the Japanese version which includes Yuuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Hanazawa, and Tomokazu Sugita.

The western version of the behemoth is coming soon as Godzilla: King of the Monsters is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019, and the synopsis for the film reads as such:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

