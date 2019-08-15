Godzilla Director Mike Dougherty Reveals The Kaijus He Wants To Introduce Next

Mike Dougherty is really going obscure with his pick for the next kaiju he wants to introduce in Legendary Pictures’ Monster-Verse! The Gargantuas, who are literally Japan’s versions of Frankenstein apparently, are Dougherty’s picks for giant monsters that he’s looking to update with a future installment of Godzilla. Recently, a fan had the opportunity to ask Dougherty a series of questions, one of which just so happened to be: “Which unknown kaiju would you bring to life if you had the opportunity to re-visit this universe?” Needless to say, there’s a lot of crazy backstory with this duo of destruction.

Twitter User OmegaGormaru shared Dougherty’s amazingly obscure pull regarding the Gargantuas and how these “Frankensteins” would be the next giant monsters that Mike would want to include in a big budget picture:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Q: Okay, so you get another swing at bat with this universe. Warner Bros and Toho give you the greenlight to relaunch any of their as-yet untouched kaiju – who do you go with? Mike D: “The Gargantuas. Those boys are so weird and freaky yet strangely sympathetic.” #GODZILLA pic.twitter.com/XbGwKzlkyv — GORMARU (@OMEGAGORMARU) August 14, 2019

The original film that debuted this hairy pair was titled “The War Of The Gargantuas” which originally premiered in 1966. Though, this was the US name for the film as the original Japanese title was “Frankenstein’s Monsters: Sanda Vs Gaira“. The creatures here are fairly consistently referred to as “Frankensteins” yet clearly don’t hold the same origin as the Mary Shelley creation. Whether or not Dougherty would go all out and have them dubbed Frankensteins in a future film would certainly be something to see.

If you really want weird, this movie specifically is the reason as to why Brad Pitt got into acting if you can believe it. Though the Gargantuas never squared off against Godzilla proper, who knows what the future will bring.

What do you think of Mike Dougherty’s pick for potential future kaiju? What do you think of the insanity of the Frankenstein Brothers? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Frankenstein Brothers!

Fans can currently see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD. Coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on August 27th, and directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.

The film is officially described as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”