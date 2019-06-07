Godzilla Director Teases One Kaiju’s Revival

Godzilla: King of the Monsters isn’t shy about killing some of its biggest characters, whether they be human or kaiju. Specifically, Mothra unfortunately succumbs to the destructive power of King Ghidorah as it attempts to save Godzilla from certain doom. The titanic moth gives its life to protect the king of the kaiju, subsequently allowing Godzilla to power up and defeat Ghidorah, becoming the new titan king. Michael Dougherty, director of the film, however stated that things may not be as final for Mothra as audiences may believe.

Michael Dougherty took time out on his Twitter Account to explain that while Mothra may have died, the creature knows that she will return one day:

#Mothra never really dies. She represents the eternal cycle of birth, life, death, and rebirth. And she knows it. 🦋 #GodzillaMovie https://t.co/aGmoC7wPn6 — Mike Dougherty (@Mike_Dougherty) June 5, 2019

Mothra originally appeared in her own self titled movie in 1961. Acting sometimes as an antagonist to Godzilla and sometimes as an ally, her resurrection could be as soon as next year with the upcoming release of the biggest clash of Legendary’s MonsterVerse: Godzilla Vs Kong. Whether she will return in her original form or gain something of a power boost is yet to be seen though if she’s trying to tangle with Kong, it would certainly seem like she would need the latter.

Mothra saw her fair share of action in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, squaring off against the pterodactyl like kaiju, Rodan, following the emergence of the titans. Managing to take down the behemoth with a hidden stinger, Mothra managed to act as a benefit to Godzilla in more ways than one. Due to her death, Godzilla managed to transform into a new form as his energy burned red and killed King Ghidorah to take the crown.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and more. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”