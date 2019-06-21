This Godzilla x Evangelion Kaiju Action Figure Is A Must-Have

With Neon Genesis Evangelion now streaming on Netflix and Godzilla‘s recent big budget sequel, King of the Monsters still rampaging through cinemas, there’s no better time than now to remind folks about this strange crossover. Universal Studios Japan is currently having a summer promotion that takes the classic anime series and pits it against the lizard king in a 4-D attraction. One Twitter User managed to find a “Mechagodzilla” action figure that has that “Eva” flair.

Twitter User FrankieBWash managed to find this custom action figure that they dubbed “Shin Godzilla Evangelion”:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Universal Studios Japan attraction will see the characters of Nerv introduced to the new threat, Godzilla. The ancient lizard this time around however won’t be the traditional form, but rather the “Shin” version that made its appearance recently in the Japanese film, “Shin Godzilla”. Sporting a much more terrifying look than its predecessor, this kaiju evolved from what seemed to be a tadpole into the menacing, toothy version we see today.

The figure itself is a combination of MechaGodzilla with a nice new Evangelion themed coat of paint. The robotic doppelganger of Godzilla originally arrived as a twisted alien, but in later interpretations challenged the lizard king as a bi-product of the Japanese government. Whether or not MechaGodzilla will appear in the Legendary series is still up in the air, but we’re certainly keeping our fingers crossed!

What do you think of this Godzilla/Neon Genesis Evangelion crossover figure? Will you be visiting Universal Studios Japan this year to see the 4-D attraction live? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth’s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes.

The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.