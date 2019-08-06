Godzilla Rocks Out With This Official Electric Guitar

When it comes to Godzilla, fans know certain things. For instance, die-hard fans know about the kaiju’s origins and his home base. However, there are secrets to the beast, but one little question seems to have been answered. It seems Godzilla is surely a fan of hard rock, and the kaiju made as much clear with his very own electric guitar.

And yes, you can take home the instrument to shred on if you’re willing to cough up some cash.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As reported by Kotaku, the Godzilla guitar made its first appearance last year in honor of the franchise’s 65th anniversary. Toshihiko Takamizawa of the band The Alfee, showed off his Godzilla guitar to the press. Now, it turns out a few more of those guitars have been made, and fans can pay up for them if they so desire.

According to reports, only five of the Godzilla guitars were made beyond the one which Takamizawa owns. The pieces are made-to-order under Toho Studios’ watch, and each one comes complete with LED lights. The molded guitar body brings Godzilla to life with stunning detail, and all of this comes together in a pretty price tag. The limited guitars will cost fans $52,000 before tax, and it comes with a custom guitar case which will fit the kaiju.

The instrument is definitely an expensive one, but the Godzilla guitar seems to be made with quality in mind. Its body is made of adler while the fingerboard is coated in ebony. The stylized piece is definitely a conversation starter, but the only question is whether or not fans will pay up for the unique instrument.

Of course, this is not the only pricey collectible out there for Godzilla. After being around for 65 years, the kaiju has racked up some rather expensive merchandise which fans continue to fawn over. For instance, a massive Godzilla Criterion Blu-ray set was just put up for pre-order at under $230 USD, and such a price is considered reasonable for a bundle bringing together some of Toho’s most iconic Godzilla ventures.

So, would you be willing to rock out on an electric guitar such as this? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!