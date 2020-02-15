This Godzilla x Gundam Fusion Powers Up Mechagodzilla

2020 isn’t just going to be a big year for Gundam with the launch of the Gundam Satellite as a part of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo or the arrival of a real life “walking Gundam” on one of Japan’s ports, but it is also going to be a notable time for the lizard king himself, Godzilla. With the crossover battle to end all battles in the form of Godzilla Vs Kong coming to theaters later this year, the kaiju universe is attempting to continue to carve out a name for itself. Now, one fan made model fuses the Gundam Unicorn mech suit with the kaiju slayer itself, MechaGodzilla.

MechaGodzilla has appeared numerous times throughout the Toho Godzilla series, normally as an enemy to our scaly green behemoth, but every once in awhile, may also be an ally. When the mechanical monstrosity first appeared, it was created by aliens though its origin was eventually tweaked so that the faux-kaiju was a bi-product of the government, looking for a way to combat the giant monsters that were plaguing society. Much like the Gundams, MechaGodzilla’s disposition changes based on their creators!

Instagram Resource Gundamstagram shared this amazing fused plastic model, that takes the body of MechaGodzilla and merges it with the aesthetic and color scheme of the Gundam Unicorn which had first appeared in its own titular novel in the early 2000s:

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary.