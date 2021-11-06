Cup Noodles Announces Kaiju Crossover With Godzilla

The biggest crossover of Godzilla’s career took place earlier this year with the king of the monsters defending his crown against the ruler of Skull Island, Kong, with the lizard king managing to defeat his rival and teaming up with the larger-than-life ape to take down his mechanical doppelganger, MechaGodzilla. To celebrate this year’s Godzilla Day, which marked the sixty-seventh birthday for when the lizard king hit theaters, Cup Noodles took the opportunity to announce that a collaboration between the kaiju and the food distributors will take place next year.

Cup Noodles has seen some wild crossovers in its past, with one of the biggest being in the Final Fantasy series wherein players were given a number of quests in the game Final Fantasy XV that were related to the food item. On top of this video game crossover, the world of anime has seen a number of franchises dive into Cup Noodles, with the likes of One Piece and Neon Genesis Evangelion creating new animations to promote all the players involved. The One Piece crossover, titled Hungry Days, saw the Straw Hat Pirates placed into a high school scenario wherein the Straw Hats were students instead of swashbucklers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cup Noodles shared the first artwork from the kaiju crossover that is set to employ the use of Godzilla, teaming up with Toho Studios for the upcoming meeting of the brands, though details are still few and far between as to how the lizard king will play a role in the distribution of noodles:

FOR @TOHO_GODZILLA's BIRTHDAY WE ANNOUNCED THE OFFICIAL CUP NOODLES X GODZILLA MERCH COLLAB YOU ABSOLUTELY NEED!!!! COMING IN 2022 – MORE DETAILS COMING SOON!!! #GODZILLADAY @BioworldMerch pic.twitter.com/CYxYzoBde3 — Original Cup Noodles (@OrigCupNoodles) November 4, 2021

The future of Godzilla in the world of the silver screen is still up in the air in both the East and the West, with neither North America or Japan confirming the next movie for the king of the monsters. While rumors have been swirling that Legendary Pictures will continue the story of the MonsterVerse with an upcoming film titled “Son of Kong,” the presence of Godzilla in the film, or if this film in fact is in the works, is anyone’s guess. With Godzilla Day recently sharing a new short film that saw Godzilla once again fighting the disgusting monster known as Hedorah, fans are chomping at the bit for the lizard king’s return.

What do you think of this bizarre crossover? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.