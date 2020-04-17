This Stunning Godzilla Statue is Gorgeous and Dangerously Expensive

Godzilla has had a big resurgence these last few years not just in North America but with a new take on the lizard kaiju in Japan with Toho’s Shin Godzilla, and if you’re looking to celebrate the king of the monsters in a brand new way, look no further than this glorious new, and slightly expensive, statue! Godzilla‘s latest film in North America thanks to Legendary Pictures saw the most famous giant monster around regaining his crown as the leader of the other giant beasts of the world, hinting at his future confrontation with the ruler of Skull Island in Kong.

Later this year, Legendary Pictures is looking to release its “magnus opus” for the monster-verse that they have created in Godzilla Vs. Kong, pitting the lizard and ape against one another in a titanic battle. While no other big name monsters have been confirmed, there have been rumors, and action figure displays, that lead one to believe that some of the staples of the universe created by Toho Studios will be dropping in to join the legendary brawl! On top of this, it seems as if both Godzilla and Kong will be getting some serious upgrades that is sure to make their battle arriving this fall that much more interesting!

Twitter User OmergaGormaru shared this impressive Godzilla statue created by MTime Studios, capturing the aesthetic of the lizard king in a two foot tall statue that not only lights up, but leaves a dent in any kaiju fan’s wallet with the retail price hovering around $645:

MTime Studio’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters Resin Statue, rocking at 24 inches tall, and 21 inches wide. Lights up, is turnable, and much like Spiral’s King Ghidorah statue, will leave your wallet devastated pic.twitter.com/iokt5vUmoV — GORMARU (@OMEGAGORMARU) April 16, 2020

While a set release date has yet to be revealed, the website for the studio notes that the statue will be released the first quarter of this year, so we would imagine that we’ll be getting some additional new sooner rather than later. Truly, this is a statue worthy of any kaiju fans’ collections.

What do you think of this impressive Godzilla statue? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, aniem, and kaiju!

