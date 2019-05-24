New Godzilla: King of the Monsters Trailer Showcases All-Out Monster War

L.L. Cool J’s “Momma Said Knock You Out” remains one of the all-time great musical tracks, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters is giving it a nice new home, in the film’s latest TV spot. Watch that action-packed new footage above, as it showcases the all-out Kaiju war that Godzilla fans have been waiting to see from Hollywood!

As stated, the new TV spot reveals more of the Kaiju-on-Kaiju (or “Titan-on-Titan” in this telling) battles that at once make Godzilla: King of the Monsters a thrilling action blockbuster and horror-themed disaster film. The battle this time is a four-way match between Godzilla and some of his iconic Kaiju counterparts: Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghidorah.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you were a fan that was somewhat (or very) disappointed in the 2014 Godzilla reboot, King of the Monsters is clearly here to give you what you’ve been missing. Director Mike Dougherty is clearly a fan of the classic Godzilla movies and all the Kaiju rivalries therein, and wants to make that (not so much the human drama) the centerpiece of his chapter in Warner Bros.’ Monsterverse franchise.

Doughtery revealed to us on the Godzilla 2 set that he went to great lengths to not only honor Toho history with these iconic monsters, while also creating an updated context that connects them to humanity and our history:

“…That’s something that we’re also trying to bring to this film, a mythological, almost biblical, backdrop to these creatures.” Dougherty explained. “I mean, it’s called Godzilla, so in some wayswe’re putting the God back in Godzilla. You know, the idea that these creatures were once worshiped by some ancient civilization. I really loved that about the old movies, you know, that Mothra was this deity. It really opened up the mythology. So, if Mothra existed thousands of years ago, and Godzilla existed thousands of years ago, and Mothra was worshiped by some ancient civilization as was Kong, then it would make sense that the other creatures probably had some contact with human beings at some point too.

It’s not like the monsters are suddenly popping up out of nowhere, they’ve always been here, they were here before we were.” Dougherty continued. “So, the concept we’re running with is that this will belong to them. You know, if anything, [we’re] a really invasive species, and we’ve simply rediscovered something that’s always been underneath our feet, literally. That, they are in some way, the old gods, the first gods.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters on May 31st.