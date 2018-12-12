‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Trailer Reveals Two New Monsters

The new trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters definitely has fans hyped for this next chapter of the rebooted movie series – in large part (pun) because they got to see the franchise icons like Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah re-imagined in full blockbuster movie grandeur.

Well, as it turns out, the new trailer for King of the Monsters may have been hiding even more Kaiju creatures than fans originally spotted – read below for a breakdown of where you can find some of those monsters!

The first new Titan appears at (:46), as we see giant, crab-like legs emerging from a field of oil derricks. As Screen Rant points out, the crab-like design hints that we could be seeing Kumonga, a Kaiju from 1967’s Son of Godzilla that was a giant spider-like creature. While this design in the picture would obviously be different, prior films have seen Kumonga join the ranks of the Monsterland Kaiju in the stand against Ghidorah (see: Destroy All Monsters), so this could be an Easter egg callback to that history.

At :58 we see a Kaiju emerging from under a mountain – or perhaps a Kaiju who is wearing the mountain as part of its camoflague. It’s impossible to know from the brief shot exactly which iconic Godzilla creature it could be, but keeping with Destroy All Monsters as our guideline, it could be anyone from Gorosarus or Anguirus, to something like Baragon.

What this all amounts to is the idea that King of the Monsters could be borrowing more heavily from Destroy All Monsters than we maybe initially figured. It’s been teased in both trailers for this Godzilla sequel (and the Monarch viral teasers) that the various “Titans” being contained and monitored at locations all over Earth are actually a mix between the benevolent (Mothra) and the malevolent (Ghidorah) – with natural brutes like Godzilla and Rodan probably stuck somewhere in the middle.

Somewhere in the possible lineup of major Kaiju cameos we’ll get in King of the Monsters is of course King Kong; the great ape’s home of Skull Island is one of the many Monarch sites under lock down: if Godzilla rallies forces to take on the evil monsters threatening the planet, then Kong would definitely be a powerful ally.

…How that team-up would lead into the next film, Godzilla vs. Kong, would also be very interesting to see.

Godzilla: King of Monsters hits theaters on May 31st.