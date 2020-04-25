Godzilla Just Got a Gnarly DOOM Makeover

✖

Perhaps there are no two characters that destroy as much in the world of pop culture today than the Doom Slayer of the video game franchise of Doom and the king of the monsters himself, Godzilla, with one fan deciding to fuse these two destroyers using some extremely ingenious fan art! With the individual sequels for each franchise in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Doom Eternal bringing both of these characters into the public eye once again, it would definitely be interesting to see who could "rip and tear" more when it came to enemies in their paths.

"Doom Guy" may not have as many years within his history as the king of the kaiju, but he's certainly seen his fair share of bloody battles throughout the gaming franchise of Doom. With Bethesda releasing their recent blockbuster in Doom Eternal, the latest game has become one of the highest selling of the franchise! Godzilla isn't slouching however as the lizard king is looking to make yet another splash later this year as he clashes against the ruler of Skull Island, King Kong himself, following the blockbuster feature length film released last year with Godzilla: King of the Monsters!

Twitter Artist Kevin Chapman shared this breath taking fusion that imagines what it would look like if the Doom Slayer's armor was slapped onto the killer kaiju known as Godzilla, creating a character that would "rip and tear" unlike anything we had seen before:

While I was drawing Gigan for Day 25 of #kjmm2020 last month, I was listening to the #DOOMEternal soundtrack and the idea of mashing up #Gigan and #Doomslayer popped into my head and I ended up painting that instead lol. pic.twitter.com/HmyYR1fObZ — Kevin Chapman (@ChipyRayArt) April 4, 2020

An official crossover between these franchises most likely isn't going to take place in the near future, but Godzilla himself has fought against some strange characters in his past. Marvel's Avengers, Disney's Bambi, and even famous NBA player Charles Barkley have all fought against the lizard king throughout comic books, short films, and promotional videos. With all these strange crossovers taking place, who is to say that we won't some day see the creature made famous through films clash against the first person shooter character throw down?

What do you think of this amazing fan art that unites Godzilla and Doom? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and kaiju!

