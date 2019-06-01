Godzilla: King of the Monsters to Win Opening Weekend at the Box Office

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will be crowned king of the box office this weekend. The film is set ot open to $49.5 million after bringing in $19.6 million on Friday.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is the sequel to 2014’s Godzilla. The new movie sees Godzilla going up against some of his classic rivals, including Mothra and King Ghidorah. The film also sets up the coming classic movie monster showdown coming in the sequel, Godzilla vs. Kong.

Aladdin movies into second place at the box office. The film is expected to earn another $44.5 million in its second weekend, bringing its box office total to $187.2 million. Aladdin is a live-action remake of the 1992 Disney Animation classic. The film is directed by Guy Ritchie and stars Will Smith as Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar.

Blumhouse’s latest horror release, Ma, is opening in fourth place. The film stars Octavia Spencer as a middle-aged woman who befriends and then becomes dangerously obsessed with a group of teenagers. The film earned $7.2 million on Friday and is headed to an $18.2 million opening weekend total.

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum falls into fifth place this weekend. The film will earn another $10.5 million, bringing its box office total to $125.1 million.

Avengers: Endgame falls into sixth place, earning another $7.5 million to bring its box office total to $815.2 million domestic. Pokemon: Detective Pikachu drops into seventh place with $6.7 million for the weekend. Its box office total now stands at $130.6 million. Superhero horror movie Brightburn lands in ninth place in its second weekend with $2.4 million, bringing its box office total to $14.3 million.

1. Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Opening Weekend

Friday: $11.9 million

Weekend: $49.5 million

Members of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species-thought to be mere myths-rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is directed by Michael Dougherty from a script written by Dougherty, Zach Shields, and Max Borenstein. The film stars Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, Aisha Hinds, O’Shea Jackson Jr., David Strathairn, Ken Watanabe, and Zhang Ziyi.

2. Aladdin

Week Two

Friday: $11.9 million

Weekend: $44.5

Total: $187.2 million

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1992 classic, Aladdin is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future.

Aladdin is directed by Guy Ritchie, written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s animated feature of the same name. The film stars Will Smith; Mena Massoud; Naomi Scott; Marwan Kenzari; Navid Negahban; Nasim Pedrad; Billy Magnussen; and Numan Acar.

3. Rocketman

Opening Weekend

Friday: $9.2 million

Weekend: $22.9 million

An epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years.

Rocketman is directed by Dexter Fletcher, written by Lee Hall, and stars Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, and Bryce Dallas Howard.

4. Ma

Opening Weekend

Friday: $7.2 million

Weekend: $18.2 million

A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party in the basement of her home. But there are some house rules: One of the kids has to stay sober, don’t curse, and never go upstairs. They must also refer to her as Ma. But as Ma’s hospitality starts to curdle into obsession, what began as a teenage dream turns into a terrorizing nightmare, and Ma’s place goes from the best place in town to the worst place on Earth.

Ma is directed by Tate Taylor, from a screenplay by Taylor and Scotty Landes. The film stars Octavia Spencer, Juliette Lewis, Diana Silvers, Luke Evans, McKaley Miller, Missi Pyle, Corey Fogelmanis, Marjay Ross, Gianni Paolo, and Dante Brown.

5. John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Week Three

Friday: $3 million

Weekend: $10.5 million

Total: $125.1 million

After gunning down a member of the High Table — the shadowy international assassin’s guild — legendary hit man John Wick finds himself stripped of the organization’s protective services. Now stuck with a $14 million bounty on his head, Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as he becomes the target of the world’s most ruthless killers.

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum is directed by Chad Stahelski from a screenplay written by Derek Kolstad, Shay Hatten, Chris Collins, and Marc Abrams, based on a story by Kolstad. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Anjelica Huston, and Ian McShane.

6. Avengers: Endgame

Week Six

Friday: $2 million

Weekend: $7.5 million

Total: $815.2 million

Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply starts to dwindle. Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers — Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner — must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos — the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe.

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, and Josh Brolin.

7. Pokemon: Detective Pikachu

Week Four

Friday: $1.8 million

Weekend: $6.7 million

Total: $130.6 million

Ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son, Tim, to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth Detective Pikachu. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to work together, as Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu, they join forces to unravel the tangled mystery.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu features the voice of Ryan Reynolds in the title role. It also stars Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse, Omar Chaparro, Chris Geere, Ken Watanabe and Bill Nighy.

8. Booksmart

Week Two

Friday: $975,000

Weekend: $3.7 million

Total: $14.7 million

Academic overachievers Amy and Molly thought keeping their noses to the grindstone gave them a leg up on their high school peers. But on the eve of graduation, the best friends suddenly realize that they may have missed out on the special moments of their teenage years. Determined to make up for lost time, the girls decide to cram four years of not-to-be missed fun into one night — a chaotic adventure that no amount of book smarts could prepare them for.

Booksmart is directed by Olivia Wilde from a screenplay by Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins, Susanna Fogel, and Katie Silberman. The film stars Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams, Will Forte, Lisa Kudrow, and Jason Sudeikis.

9. Brightburn

Week Two

Friday: $715,000

Weekend: $2.4 million

Total: $14.3 million

What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? With Brightburn, the visionary filmmaker of Guardians of the Galaxy and Slither presents a startling, subversive take on a radical new genre: superhero horror.

Brightburn is produced by James Gunn and Kenneth Huang, directed by David Yarovesky, and stars Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Matt Jones, and Meredith Hagner.

10. The Hustle

Week Four

Friday: $409,000

Weekend: $1.3 million

Total: $33.2 million

Josephine Chesterfield is a glamorous, seductive British woman who has a penchant for defrauding gullible men out of their money. Into her well-ordered, meticulous world comes Penny Rust, a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman who lives to swindle unsuspecting marks. Despite their different methods, the two grifters soon join forces for the ultimate score — a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France.

The Hustle is a remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels with women in the lead roles. It is directed by Chris Addison, written by Jac Schaeffer, and stars Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, Alex Sharp, and Dean Norris,