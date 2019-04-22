‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Teases Fan-Favorite Godzilla Form

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will be bringing in all sorts of elements from Toho’s original franchise into the sequel, and director Michael Dougherty has made it clear that the sequel will be trying its best to honor the original Japanese films as best as they can. While the sequel already seems to have a bunch of fan-service with inclusions of other famous Kaiju, it seems fans will get to see a unique Godzilla form appear too.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters recently premiered an exclusive five minute long clip to HBO NOW and the end of that footage features a new look for Godzilla that seems to tease that the favorite “Burning Godzilla” form will be coming to the MonsterVerse.

Burning Godzilla is a special form change exclusive to the second Godzilla introduced during the Heisei era of Toho’s franchise in 1995’s Godzilla vs. Destroyah. In this film, an erupting volcano collides with a hidden deposit of uranium within the Earth. This chemical mix gets onto Godzilla, and he soon erupts with a burning energy that turns his nuclear power bright red.

While the glimpse at the form is too short to confirm this, Godzilla’s bright red energy flowing through his veins and could be an updated look for the Burning Godzilla form. Previous toy leaks revealed that a different, redder version of Godzilla would be making an appearance in the film and the latest footage seems to double down on this red Godzilla.

Going even further back, one of the first trailers for the film features Godzilla running through a city with skin that looks exactly like this. The Kaiju cameos were already going to be loved by fans of the original Toho films, but if Burning Godzilla shows up as well then fans can consider this a win. You can get a full breakdown of the HBO NOW exclusive footage here.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31st with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

