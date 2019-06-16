Godzilla: King of the Monsters Director Teases Film’s Many Deleted Scenes

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is well into its theatrical run, and fans of the kaiju are feeling good. The big flick made its debut in May, and plenty left theaters wanting more monster action. And as it turns out, director Michael Dougherty has some special extras in store.

Recently, the director sat down for a chat with the folks at Collider, and it was there Dougherty opened up about the scenes which got cut from Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The director’s cut was around 2 [hours], 40-45 [minutes]. I called it Godzilla the mini-series,” Dougherty said. “There weren’t a lot of whole scenes that got lifted out. There were a few, and they’ll end up on the Blu-ray.”

Continuing, Dougherty talked about the fully lifted scenes, and the filmmaker admitted there were at least six scenes completely removed on the cutting room floor.

“I don’t have a tally; I want to say that there’s roughly six to eight scenes… like actual, legit full scenes. And they’re a fun watch. I mean, listen, if we were doing Godzilla: The TV Series, they would be perfectly great scenes. But when you’re trying to make a 2-hour+ movie, pacing is a very important consideration.”

Sadly, it doesn’t seem like these scenes feature any explosive monster action. Dougherty says the scenes were taken out as it made the movie “too front-loaded” with set up. “The first act was dragging,” he said, so fans can expect these scenes to provide more insight on Monarch, the Russell family, and maybe even the lore of Earth’s newly resurfaced kaiju.

So, are you excited to see even more of this monster movie…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is officially described as such: “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”