Godzilla Director Reveals King of the Monsters, Exorcist Easter Egg

Michael Dougherty placed more easter eggs in Godzilla: King of the Monsters than we realize. From the bones of an ancient kaiju to hints promising a titanic duel between Godzilla and Kong next year, fans are still finding new clues in the run time of King of the Monsters. One keen eyed viewer managed to see a certain statue that belongs in a certain classic horror movie that is arguably the scariest one ever created. See how The Exorcist manage to make an appearance in this modern day kaiju flick.

Michael Dougherty answered a fans question on Twitter, confirming that the statue of Pazuzu from the Exorcist appeared in the underwater temple in Godzilla: King of the Monsters:

I’ve asked this before but did you sneak in the Pazuzu statue from The Exorcist into the underwater city/temple? You can just see it for a split second right before the explosion but I could’ve sworn I saw it! — Oliver Thulin (@OliverThulin) June 5, 2019

While Pazuzu didn’t have any part to play in the movie overall, its presence was clearly felt if only for a split second appearing underwater. The Exorcist was made in 1973, distributed by Warner Bros Pictures, following the story of a young girl named Regan who is possessed by the devil. The Catholic Church sends a duo of exorcists to attempt to banish the demon from inside of the child, but things don’t go exactly as planned.

The Exorcist is so terrifying, that many viewers consider the movie itself to be “haunted” and “cursed”. This idea has continued decades later and one has to wonder if Pazuzu’s statue rubbed off some of its “curse” onto the film of Godzilla: King of the Monsters. So while we don’t believe that Pazuzu is going to be fist fighting Godzilla and/or King Kong at some point in the future, there could certainly be future easter eggs from the Exorcist dropped in future MonsterVerse films.

What do you think of the Exorcist easter egg dropped in Godzilla: King of the Monsters? Where else would you like to see Pazuzu make an appearance?

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and more. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”