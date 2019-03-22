‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Director Reveals Why Monarch is the Sequel’s Protagonist

The last time we saw Monarch in Kong: Skull Island, they struggled just to get a congressman to listen to their pitch and keep themselves funded. That’s all changed though after they discovered Kong, and since then they’ve become a massive organization, one who is trying to keep the Titans in check. You might think that this team of scientists is all about trying to exploit these powerful creatures, but they’re actually the good guys here according to Godzilla: King of the Monsters director Mike Dougherty. Dougherty recently explained why the Monarch organization is in the hero role in this much-anticipated sequel.

ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Dougherty during a set visit for Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and during that trip, Dougherty spoke a bit about the role Monarch serves in the franchise. As opposed to other shadowy organizations, this group is made up of people genuinely concerned with the Titans and the role they serve in the world.

“I find that concept really fascinating, the idea that there’s a secret agency that tracks John M. Wallister, and that is a dream come true for me too,” Dougherty said. “If tomorrow the government said you have to fake your death and abandon everyone you know to go hunt the paranormal, I would be gone in a heartbeat. And so, I felt there was an opportunity to kind of craft Monarch as a group of heroes, who, unlike a lot of top secret government agencies like the spies and whatnot, who have their own kind of nefarious mission statements, Monarch has a very positive outlook on what these creatures are and what they represent.”

The organization seems intent on protecting the Titans, but that might be difficult to do when there are so many of them popping up, especially volatile forces like Rodan and King Ghidorah. Only time will tell if all the Titans make it out of this sequel alive, but we can’t wait to see them all throw down.

You can check out the official synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters below, and you can find even more coverage straight from the set right here!

“In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters on May 31st.

