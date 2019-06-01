Godzilla: King of the Monsters Fans Spot Hilarious Hidden Detail in the Credits

Godzilla: King of the Monsters has made landfall and is taking movie theaters by storm this weekend. The sequel to Legendary’s 2014 Godzilla brings the lizard king back into action to fight several new versions of classic kaiju in the forms of Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghidorah. While keen eyed fans were bringing an attention to detail to the proceedings, they managed to spot some hilarious details in the credits themselves that give nods to the giant monsters themselves.

Twitter User SpencerBrus managed to find that during the credit sequence, Godzilla, King Ghidorah, Rodan, and Mothra are all played by, and credited as, themselves:

I find it hilarious that Godzilla, Mothra, King Ghidorah and Rodan are all cerdited as themselves. It’s the little things that make me smile. #GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters #Godzillamovie pic.twitter.com/nSMGFpftPl — Spencer Brus (@SpencerBrus) May 30, 2019

Considering their size and scope (along with the fact that they don’t have human voices), it’s no surprise that each of these kaiju would be listed as themselves in the credits. Though the major four kaiju appearing in the film get credit here, we’re somewhat surprised to see that other minor monsters such as the Scylla, Titanus Methusaleh, and Titanus Behemoth are nowhere to be found. Perhaps they’ll be getting nods in the giant monster showdown next year in the form of Godzilla Vs Kong?

(Photo: Legendary Pictures)

Godzilla himself has been around since 1954, stomping onto the scene in his own feature length film as a parallel to the destruction caused by atomic weaponry. The king of the kaiju was eventually joined by friends Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah who all, at one time or another, received movies of their own. With the post credit scene of Kong: Skull Island teasing at this titanic brawl between goliaths, fans have been waiting for Godzilla: King of the Monsters to expand the “Monster-verse”.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is in theaters now with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”