‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Toy Confirms Rodan vs Godzilla Fight

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is just a few months from theaters, and hype for the monster flick is growing by the week. As Japan’s famous kaiju gets ready to surface once more, details about his sequel are dropping more often, and a new report seems to confirm one of the beast’s big battles.

After all, there’s no way Godzill and Rodan could meet and not square up against one another.

Over on Twitter, fans were shown evidence teasing the advent of a Godzilla vs Rodan clash. The reveal came from Jakks Pacific as the company will release a line of Godzilla: King of the Monsters toy sets. The line’s packing has been leaked, and one product is tellingly titled ‘Kings Collide Battle Pack’ — and it includes Rodan and Godzilla.

Jakk’s Pacific GODZILLA King of the Monster Merch surfaces! (Spoiler Figure Not Included, and that’s not a joke either…) ^_^ We have more details over on the island site! pic.twitter.com/TzufJIsVt3 — GORMARU (@OMEGAGORMARU) January 10, 2019

As you can see above, the toy set includes a large figure of Godzilla with his dorsal fins glowing blue. Rodan is all included with his wings stretched out in all their glory. The packing is simple enough, but it does include a tag line that reads, “Bring the battle to life!” which is a bit more telling than Warner Bros. Pictures may like.

So far, fans have not been given any specific story details on Godzilla: King of the Monsters, but they know it will feature the iconic monster and a few famous friends. Not only will Rodan appear, but the flying creature will be joined by Mothra and King Ghidorah. Clearly, the sequel will have lots of monsters to play with, but fans are wondering which side Rodan will fall on now.

Decades go, Ghidorah, The Three-Headed Monster saw Godzilla and Rodan fight as usual when the film got started. Their rivalry was as hot as ever, but they were convinced to team up against King Ghidorah with a little help from Mothra. Now, fans are wondering if Godzilla: King of the Monsters will play out similarly or if Rodan will take Ghidorah’s side this time around.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019 with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.