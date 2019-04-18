‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Will Come To ‘Game of Thrones’ This Weekend

Godzilla is ready to raise hell in theaters next month, but it seems the beast will hit up another demographic before heading to the big screen. According to a new teaser, it seems Godzilla: King of the Monsters has something planned for HBO, and it will drop this week.

So, all of you Game of Thrones fans better rethink your theories about who will end up on the Iron Throne. It is very like Godzilla will just melt the seat as he wreaks havoc upon Westeros.

Earlier today, the official Godzilla: King of the Monsters page teased fans about a special event this Sunday for Game of Thrones.

“Godzilla [the movie] is coming for the Throne this Sunday,” the page wrote before tagging the Game of Thrones channel.

So far, there is no word on what the tease will feature. It could be an entirely new trailer if fans are lucky, but fans are not holding it past HBO to air a special Game of Thrones-friendly TV spot for the Godzilla sequel.

While there is nothing overtly connecting Game of Thrones to Godzilla, the series are tied by a certain actor. Charles Dance plays one of the main villains in King of the Monsters, and HBO fanatics will recognize him. In Game of Thrones, Dance played Tywin Lannister for several seasons before his son Tyrion killed him. Clearly, Dance has got this villain game down, and he will be the bridge connecting the hit HBO series to Godzilla: King of the Monsters. So, here’s to hoping a brand-new trailer for the blockbuster drops this weekend!

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

