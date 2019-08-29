Godzilla: King of the Monsters Gets Brutal Honest Trailer

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is a film that is divisive. While many believe that the Michael Dougherty directed film offered enough titanic kaiju action to satisfy any audience member, others had serious problems with the human cast and the pacing of the film overall. Enter Screen Junkies’ popular “Honest Trailers” series and their recent take on the Legendary Pictures sequel that is acting as a precursor to next years huge crossover, Godzilla Vs Kong!

We would be remiss if we didn’t immediately mention that use of one of our own articles discussing the upcoming crossover film slated for next year that features the lord of Skull Island facing off against the lizard king. Our own Nick Valdez wrote up an article about the Godzilla Vs Kong production wrapping up in Australia and it was featured prominently in the video itself. Great job Nick!

The Screen Junkies manage to lay out some fairly effective criticisms in this trailer, knocking the movie down a peg with some valid concerns and hilarious nitpicks all the same. Regardless of its financial or critical success, the kaijus will have another opportunity to attempt to hit a home run next year and perhaps expand the Legendary Pictures’ Monster-verse even further depending on the upcoming crossover’s overall success.

The first Legendary Pictures’ Godzilla film had a bundle of its own problems, most often cited for simply not showing the lizard king enough in his own feature length film. Screen Junkies manages to tackle this subject early on in the video, stating how a large amount of screen time is given to both Godzilla and the other monsters rampaging across the world in the film. Whether or not next year’s sequel will manage to improve upon the problems of Godzilla, Kong Skull Island, and King Of The Monsters, is yet to be seen but we don’t have to wait that long for an answer!

What did you think of the criticisms of Godzilla: King of the Monsters laid out in this Honest Trailers video? What did you think of the Legendary Pictures’ sequel? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and kaiju!

Fans can now see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.

The film is officially described as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.” You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review here.